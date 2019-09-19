ONIONS Neil Charles (Mr Neil) of Woodford Halse.

Passed away peacefully at home on

7th September 2019 after much suffering due to MND, aged 60.

Beloved Husband to Jean and much loved Dad to Jason, Shaun and Kirsti and their partners Paivi, Rebecca and Shaun, Son to Hal, Brother in law to Joy and Keith, Uncle to Jordan and Jody and friend to many.

Funeral service to celebrate his life will be on Monday 23rd September at 11.30am at St Mary's Church, Woodford Halse followed by a gathering at Woodford Halse Social Club. Immediate family will attend a committal at Banbury Crematorium. Please feel free to wear colours on the day. Will be loved and missed always. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished will be divided between The MNDA, The Cynthia Spencer Hospice and The Daventry Consolidated Charity may be sent C/o

Co-operative Funeralcare, 122 Middleton Road, Banbury, OX16 4QU, 01295 272207. Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 19, 2019