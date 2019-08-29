Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30
St. Peter's Church
Hook Norton
Nancy Pargeter Notice
PARGETER Nancy Mary Passed away peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
18th August 2019, aged 85 years.
A long-standing resident of
Hook Norton, who will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Peter's Church, Hook Norton, on Friday 13th September at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family
Funeral Directors. 14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 29, 2019
