WEBB Muriel Joyce
(née Shaw, known as Joy of Drayton) Former Magistrate, Banbury Rugby Club member and member of Banbury Business and Professional
Women's Club, peacefully on
21st June 2019, aged 93 years.
Wife of the late Gerald and a
much loved mother to Douglas.
Funeral service to be held on
Wednesday, 10th July at 2.00pm
at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
All further enquiries to Humphris Funerals, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 4, 2019