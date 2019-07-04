Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Webb

Notice Condolences

Muriel Webb Notice
WEBB Muriel Joyce
(née Shaw, known as Joy of Drayton) Former Magistrate, Banbury Rugby Club member and member of Banbury Business and Professional
Women's Club, peacefully on
21st June 2019, aged 93 years.
Wife of the late Gerald and a
much loved mother to Douglas.
Funeral service to be held on
Wednesday, 10th July at 2.00pm
at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
All further enquiries to Humphris Funerals, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.