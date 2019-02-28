Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:00
Thorpe Mandeville Church
Mick Peverill Notice
PEVERILL Mick
(Michael) On February 19th 2019, suddenly in the John Radcliffe Hospital, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of Dot,
loving dad to Michael, Michaela and Darren, Anthony and Ruth and a much loved grampy to Lauren, Molly, Niamh, Lily, Heidi and Jacob.
Funeral service and interment at Thorpe Mandeville Church on Wednesday, 6th March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for the Lily Foundation may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 28, 2019
