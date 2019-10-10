Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sabin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Sabin

Notice Condolences

Michael Sabin Notice
SABIN Michael Keith On October 2nd 2019 peacefully in Katharine House Hospice, aged 72 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jennifer, loving dad to Teresa, Gail, Claire, Mark
and Tim and a much loved
grampy to his ten grandchildren. Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday, 17th October at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.