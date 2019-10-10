|
|
|
SABIN Michael Keith On October 2nd 2019 peacefully in Katharine House Hospice, aged 72 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jennifer, loving dad to Teresa, Gail, Claire, Mark
and Tim and a much loved
grampy to his ten grandchildren. Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday, 17th October at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 10, 2019