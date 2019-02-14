|
|
|
NORTH Michael
'Mick' Peacefully at home following
a long illness on 1st February 2019,
aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of Christine,
a much loved Dad to Andrew and Alan, loving Grandfather of Lorraine and Vincent and Great Grandfather
to Tiegan Rose.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 18th February at 12.00 noon. Donations in lieu of flowers please for The PDSA c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 14, 2019
