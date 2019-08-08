|
|
|
DUMBLETON Michael Passed away suddenly at the
Horton General Hospital on
30th July 2019, aged 78 years.
A much-loved husband, father,
grandfather and great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
A larger than life character,
who will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 16th August at 3pm.
Family flowers only,
however donations if
desired for Alzheimer's Research
UK c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury,
OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 8, 2019