COOMBES Michael On Saturday, 15th June 2019 in the Horton General Hospital, aged 81 years.
(Formerly of Collison's Builders
and Colegrave Seeds).
Dearly loved husband of Jackie.
Loving dad to Jamie and Julie and a much loved grandfather.
Private cremation.
Service of Thanksgiving at
King's Sutton Baptist Church on Tuesday, 2nd July, at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
The National Garden Scheme
may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 27, 2019
