COOK Michael "Mick" Peacefully at Katharine House Hospice on 9th February 2019, aged 73 years.
Loving husband to Jacqui.
Father to Ashley and Anthony.
Grandfather to Sampson and Laura.
Son to Barbara and the late Bill.
A loving stepfather, brother and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Thursday, 28th February at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 14, 2019
