Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cook

Notice Condolences

Michael Cook Notice
COOK Michael "Mick" Peacefully at Katharine House Hospice on 9th February 2019, aged 73 years.
Loving husband to Jacqui.
Father to Ashley and Anthony.
Grandfather to Sampson and Laura.
Son to Barbara and the late Bill.
A loving stepfather, brother and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Thursday, 28th February at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.