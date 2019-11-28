Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Brooks

Notice Condolences

Michael Brooks Notice
Brooks Michael Patrick On November 20th 2019 at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home, aged 88 years.
Husband to Josephine, father of Tim and Sally-Ann and a loving grandfather.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 4th December at 3.00pm at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -