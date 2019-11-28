|
Brooks Michael Patrick On November 20th 2019 at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home, aged 88 years.
Husband to Josephine, father of Tim and Sally-Ann and a loving grandfather.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 4th December at 3.00pm at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019