BRADBURN Michael It is with sad news
that we announce the
death of our father,
Michael John Bradburn,
who died on Friday, 13th September 2019 in Banbury. If any of Michael's friends would like to attend his funeral and pay their respects, it will be held on Monday, 14th October 2019 at
Banbury Crematorium, Southam Road, Banbury, OX16 1ST. The service
starts at 11.00am.
If you would like to attend please contact Scott Bradburn to
confirm you will be coming;
[email protected]
No flowers please, however, donations to Lark Rise Care Centre and
any further enquiries may be made c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 26, 2019