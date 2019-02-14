Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Cotterell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Cotterell

Notice Condolences

Mavis Cotterell Notice
COTTERELL Mavis Anne Peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on 3rd February 2019, aged 81 years. Devoted wife to Roy.
Loving mum to Gloria.
Nan to Luke and Joe. Sister to Vic.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday, 26th February at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.