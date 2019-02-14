|
|
|
COTTERELL Mavis Anne Peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on 3rd February 2019, aged 81 years. Devoted wife to Roy.
Loving mum to Gloria.
Nan to Luke and Joe. Sister to Vic.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday, 26th February at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 14, 2019
