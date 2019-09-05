Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00
Banbury Crematorium
Maurice Fisher Notice
FISHER Maurice Peacefully at
Lake House Care Home on
29th August 2019,
aged 87 years.
Much loved husband to the late Eileen. Loving dad to June, Steven and Debbie. A cherished father in law,
grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday, 17th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired will be for
Lake House Care Home may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 5, 2019
