KAYE Maureen Judith Peacefully at her home on
8th October, aged 75 years.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her
family and all who knew her.
Maureen's funeral service will be
held in the Chapel,
Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 22nd October at 2.00pm, followed by interment in
Hardwick Hill Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
however donations to
Katharine House Hospice
will be gratefully received and
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG
Tel: 01295 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 17, 2019