|
|
|
VALENTINE Mary
(Née Welford) Peacefully at home on
7th December 2019,
aged 88 years.
Devoted wife to the late Denis
and loving mum to Jo.
Grandma to Nathaniel.
Sister to Jane.
A service of thanksgiving to
celebrate her life will take place at
St Edmund's Church, Shipston on Stour on Saturday, 21st December at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Shipston Home Nursing may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 12, 2019