HARRIS Mary Of Twyford who passed away peacefully on 21 st February 2019, aged 95 years.
Much loved wife of the late Donald and loving mother of Clive and grandmother of Lizzy and Katy.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on Thursday, 21st March at 4.00pm. Family flowers
only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32
Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 7, 2019
