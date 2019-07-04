Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00
Banbury Crematorium
Mary Bignold Notice
BIGNOLD Mary Elizabeth Peacefully at the
John Radcliffe Hospital on
21st June 2019,
aged 70 years.
Devoted wife to the late Don.
Loving mum to Lucy.
Funeral service will take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 12.00 noon.
No black to be worn.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Helen and Douglas House may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 4, 2019
