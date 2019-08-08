Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Elsom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Elsom

Notice Condolences

Martin Elsom Notice
ELSOM Martin Peacefully on
30th July 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Veronica,
much loved father of Mary, Richard
and Henry. Also fondly remembered
by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday, 16th August at 2.00pm at Banbury Crematorium.
No flowers please, donations if
desired to the Woodland Trust may
be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.