Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Gallimore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Gallimore

Notice Condolences

Marion Gallimore Notice
GALLIMORE Marion Peacefully at
Lark Rise Care Home on
10th September 2019,
aged 88 years.
Youngest sister to the late Vera, Monica, Maureen and Audrey.
Will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
A Requiem Service to celebrate her life will take place at St John's Church on Friday, 11th October at 10.00am.
Private burial to follow.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.