GALLIMORE Marion Peacefully at
Lark Rise Care Home on
10th September 2019,
aged 88 years.
Youngest sister to the late Vera, Monica, Maureen and Audrey.
Will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
A Requiem Service to celebrate her life will take place at St John's Church on Friday, 11th October at 10.00am.
Private burial to follow.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 26, 2019