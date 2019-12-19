Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Bones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Bones

Notice Condolences

Marie Bones Notice
BONES Marie Peacefully at Katharine House Hospice on
10th December 2019,
aged 41 years.
Devoted wife to Dan.
Loving mum to Callum and Jacob. Beloved daughter to John and Sue. Sister to Mark, daughter in law
to Pete and Liz.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday, 30th December at 2.00pm. Please wear pink or bright colours. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice and Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -