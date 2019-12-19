|
BONES Marie Peacefully at Katharine House Hospice on
10th December 2019,
aged 41 years.
Devoted wife to Dan.
Loving mum to Callum and Jacob. Beloved daughter to John and Sue. Sister to Mark, daughter in law
to Pete and Liz.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday, 30th December at 2.00pm. Please wear pink or bright colours. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice and Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 19, 2019