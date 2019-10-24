|
|
|
Preedy Margery
"Rose" Peacefully at
The Horton General Hospital on
14th October 2019, aged 88 years.
Wife of the late Roy, dearly loved Mum to Sue, David, Sylvia, Margaret & Elaine.
Much loved and adored
Nan and Great Nan.
Loving Sister and Mother in Law,
a dear friend to many.
Our sincere thanks for the wonderful care and kindness shown by the staff
at Byfield Medical Centre
and Juniper Ward.
The funeral service will be held at Banbury Crematorium on Thursday 31st October 2019 at 3pm.
Family flowers only, donations are for
The Dogs Trust and may be sent please to John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester,
Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 24, 2019