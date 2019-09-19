|
|
|
WILSON Margaret
Née Addison Of Kings Sutton.
Peacefully at the
John Radcliffe Hospital on
4th September 2019, aged 87 years.
Mother to Hazel and Phil and
Grandmother to Donna and Paul.
Service of Thanksgiving to take
place at King's Sutton Baptist Chapel
on Friday 27th September at 11.30am.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for The Air Ambulance Service c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury
OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 19, 2019