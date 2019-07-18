Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
15:00
Banbury Crematorium
STEAR Margaret Ted Stear of Mollington is sad to announce the death of
his wife Margaret on
Wednesday, 10th July peacefully in Wardington House, aged 88 years. Loved and missed by her
family David, Denise, Harry and Freya.
A celebration of her life will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday, 25th July at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations preferred to Guide Dogs
for the Blind and may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 18, 2019
