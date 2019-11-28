|
KIDD Margaret Of Bodicote.
Peacefully at home on
15th November 2019, aged 82 years.
The beloved Mother of Carolyn, Jan and Jon, Mother-in-law to Simon, Stuart and Tracey, an adored Granny of Tom, Emma, Jack and George
and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 2nd December at 1.00pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers please,
for Marie Curie Nurses c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019