Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kidd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Kidd

Notice Condolences

Margaret Kidd Notice
KIDD Margaret Of Bodicote.
Peacefully at home on
15th November 2019, aged 82 years.
The beloved Mother of Carolyn, Jan and Jon, Mother-in-law to Simon, Stuart and Tracey, an adored Granny of Tom, Emma, Jack and George
and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 2nd December at 1.00pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers please,
for Marie Curie Nurses c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -