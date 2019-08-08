Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
13:00
St Peter's Church
Hook Norton
Resources
Margaret Jenkins
JENKINS Margaret Ann
(née Gordon) From Hook Norton,
died on 1st August 2019 after a short illness, aged 77 years.
Loving wife, mother, granny,
sister and aunt, to husband Russell,
son David, grandson Thomas,
sister Susan and her family.
Funeral Service to be held on
Thursday, 15th August at 1.00 pm
at St Peter's Church, Hook Norton. Burial to follow.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Bloodwise
(formerly Leukaemia Research)
via Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, telephone 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk or directly at bloodwise.org.uk/donate.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 8, 2019
