BARKER Margaret Passed away peacefully at home on 30th May 2019, aged 81 years.
A dearly loved wife to Gilbert, loving mum of Michael and Janet.
Devoted grandma to Joe and Will.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on Tuesday
18th June at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only by request but donations if desired for the Critical Care Unit at the Horton General Hospital c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2019
