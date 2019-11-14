|
|
|
ASKEW Maisie Peacefully at
Katharine House Hospice
on 4th November 2019,
aged 93 years.
Devoted wife to the late Fred.
Loving mum to Pauline and Maureen.
A sister, grandmother,
great grandmother and
great great grandmother.
A friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium
on Wednesday, 27 th November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 14, 2019