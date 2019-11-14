Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
13:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maisie Askew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maisie Askew

Notice Condolences

Maisie Askew Notice
ASKEW Maisie Peacefully at
Katharine House Hospice
on 4th November 2019,
aged 93 years.
Devoted wife to the late Fred.
Loving mum to Pauline and Maureen.
A sister, grandmother,
great grandmother and
great great grandmother.
A friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium
on Wednesday, 27 th November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -