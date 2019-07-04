|
Burns Lynne Elizabeth
(formerly Watts) Passed away peacefully on 22nd June 2019
aged 56 years. Loving wife of Richard, mother to William and Sarah, daughter of Donald and Hazel, sister to Susan and auntie to Ethan. She will be sadly missed by so many. Funeral service to be held at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on 17th July 2019
at 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Macmillan Unit via Armstrong Funeral Services, 43 St Andrews Street North,
Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH or www.funeralhelp.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 4, 2019