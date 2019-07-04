Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Burns

Notice Condolences

Lynne Burns Notice
Burns Lynne Elizabeth
(formerly Watts) Passed away peacefully on 22nd June 2019
aged 56 years. Loving wife of Richard, mother to William and Sarah, daughter of Donald and Hazel, sister to Susan and auntie to Ethan. She will be sadly missed by so many. Funeral service to be held at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on 17th July 2019
at 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Macmillan Unit via Armstrong Funeral Services, 43 St Andrews Street North,
Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH or www.funeralhelp.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.