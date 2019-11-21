Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
15:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Cherry

Notice Condolences

Lynn Cherry Notice
CHERRY Lynn Passed away peacefully at home on 9th November 2019,
aged 68 years.
A much loved partner of Reg,
sister to Richard and Kay, sister in law to Paul and a much loved aunty to Becky, Ruth and Rick.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 29th November at 3.00pm. Bright colours to be worn please
at the request of the family.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
Cancer Research UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family
Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -