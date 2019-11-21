|
CHERRY Lynn Passed away peacefully at home on 9th November 2019,
aged 68 years.
A much loved partner of Reg,
sister to Richard and Kay, sister in law to Paul and a much loved aunty to Becky, Ruth and Rick.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 29th November at 3.00pm. Bright colours to be worn please
at the request of the family.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
Cancer Research UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family
Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 21, 2019