Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00
Banbury Crematorium
Lucy Smith Notice
SMITH Lucy
known as "Chris" Sadly passed away on the
29th September 2019, aged 86 years.
The much loved wife of
the late Tom, beloved Mum to
Beverley, Barry, Nigel and Vivian,
Nanny to Stephannie and Jacob
and a Great-Grandmother to Isabella.
Funeral service has been
arranged to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 14th October at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 10, 2019
