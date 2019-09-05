|
|
|
DUCKETT Lorraine Passed away peacefully at home on 30th August 2019,
aged 65 years.
The beloved daughter of
Rex and Lexa and
step daughter to Fred.
A much loved sister of Raymond,
aunt to Sarah and Matthew
and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday 12th September at
12.00 noon.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please for MacMillan Nurses c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 5, 2019