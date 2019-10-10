|
|
|
HOPKINS Lilian Joyce Former Postmistress
of Tysoe Post Office,
passed away peacefully on
21st September 2019,
aged 76 years.
She will be sadly missed by her family,
friends and the community she served.
Funeral service at
St. Mary's Church, Tysoe on
Wednesday 16th October at 2.00pm.
Please feel free to wear
a splash of colour.
Family flowers only.
Donations for St. Mary's Church,
Tysoe may be left at the service or sent c/o R. Locke & Son, Caution Corner, Brailes, OX15 5AZ.
01608 685274
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 10, 2019