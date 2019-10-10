Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Locke & Son Ltd (Banbury)
Caution Corner, Brailes
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX15 5AZ
01608 685274
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
14:00
St. Mary's Church
Tysoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Hopkins

Notice Condolences

Lilian Hopkins Notice
HOPKINS Lilian Joyce Former Postmistress
of Tysoe Post Office,
passed away peacefully on
21st September 2019,
aged 76 years.
She will be sadly missed by her family,
friends and the community she served.
Funeral service at
St. Mary's Church, Tysoe on
Wednesday 16th October at 2.00pm.
Please feel free to wear
a splash of colour.
Family flowers only.
Donations for St. Mary's Church,
Tysoe may be left at the service or sent c/o R. Locke & Son, Caution Corner, Brailes, OX15 5AZ.
01608 685274
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.