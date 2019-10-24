Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00
Banbury Crematorium
Lexa Ford Notice
FORD Lexa On October 20th 2019 peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife of Fred,
loving mum to Ray and the late Lorraine and a much loved grandmother to Matthew and Sarah.
Funeral Service at Banbury Crematorium on Thursday 31st October at 10.00a.m.
Family flowers only but donations if desired for Macmillan Nurses may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 24, 2019
