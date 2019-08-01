Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00
Sandford St Martin Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie West

Notice Condolences

Leslie West Notice
WEST Leslie Elliott John (Les) Of Sandford St Martin peacefully on 19th July 2019, aged 90 years.
A much loved dad and grandad who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held at Sandford St Martin Parish Church on Wednesday, 7th August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Sandford St Martin Church and BBOWT may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.