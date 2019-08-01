|
|
|
WEST Leslie Elliott John (Les) Of Sandford St Martin peacefully on 19th July 2019, aged 90 years.
A much loved dad and grandad who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held at Sandford St Martin Parish Church on Wednesday, 7th August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Sandford St Martin Church and BBOWT may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 1, 2019