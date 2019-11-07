Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Tustian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Tustian

Notice Condolences

Leslie Tustian Notice
TUSTIAN Leslie John We are sad to
announce the death of
Leslie John Tustian
(known as Les) who, at the age
of 89 years old passed away peacefully at his home in Highmarket House, Banbury on Saturday, 26th October.
He is survived by his wife Margaret aged 90 years old and he will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.
We would like to thank the many people who cared for Les and particularly everyone at Highmarket House
for the amazing care and support
they gave him over the past 6 months
as his health was failing.
The funeral will be held at
Cropredy Methodist Chapel on Monday, 25th November at 3.00pm and we wish to extend an open invitation to all who knew Les to join
us at the chapel and afterwards at Cropredy Village Hall in celebrating the life of someone who achieved so much.
Family flowers only please
with any donations to
Cropredy Methodist Chapel
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -