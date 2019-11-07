|
|
|
TUSTIAN Leslie John We are sad to
announce the death of
Leslie John Tustian
(known as Les) who, at the age
of 89 years old passed away peacefully at his home in Highmarket House, Banbury on Saturday, 26th October.
He is survived by his wife Margaret aged 90 years old and he will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.
We would like to thank the many people who cared for Les and particularly everyone at Highmarket House
for the amazing care and support
they gave him over the past 6 months
as his health was failing.
The funeral will be held at
Cropredy Methodist Chapel on Monday, 25th November at 3.00pm and we wish to extend an open invitation to all who knew Les to join
us at the chapel and afterwards at Cropredy Village Hall in celebrating the life of someone who achieved so much.
Family flowers only please
with any donations to
Cropredy Methodist Chapel
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 7, 2019