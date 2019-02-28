Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00
St Edmunds Church
Shipston on Stour
Leslie Sutton Notice
SUTTON Leslie
"Nebby" Peacefully at the John Radcliffe Hospital on
20th February 2019, aged 82 years.
Devoted husband to the late June, loving partner to Mary.
A dad, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
St Edmunds Church, Shipston on Stour on Tuesday, 5th March at 12.00 noon. Burial to follow. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 28, 2019
