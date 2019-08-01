Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
13:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Les Bolton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Les Bolton

Notice Condolences

Les Bolton Notice
BOLTON Les of Middleton Cheney, formerly of Sulgrave peacefully after a long illness bravely borne on 25th July 2019,
aged 87 years.
He will be sadly missed by his sister Doris and all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held
on Tuesday, 13th August at 1.00pm
at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
The Leukaemia Trust may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.