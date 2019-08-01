|
BOLTON Les of Middleton Cheney, formerly of Sulgrave peacefully after a long illness bravely borne on 25th July 2019,
aged 87 years.
He will be sadly missed by his sister Doris and all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held
on Tuesday, 13th August at 1.00pm
at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
The Leukaemia Trust may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 1, 2019