HARVEY Leon
'Dubber' Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital, following a long illness, on 16th November 2019, aged 76 years
The beloved Dad of Paula and Stephen, much loved Grandad, Great Grandad and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th December at
12.00 noon. Donations, in lieu of
flowers please, for Juniper Ward at
The Horton General Hospital c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019
