BLACKMAN Len Peacefully at Tall Trees Care Home on 11th December 2019, aged 88 years.
A loving dad, grandad and friend to many who will be greatly missed but fondly remembered.
Funeral service to be held tomorrow, Friday, 20th December at 10.00am
at Banbury Crematorium.
No flowers please, donations if desired for Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 19, 2019