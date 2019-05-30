|
|
|
Miles Kenneth Clifford On May 19th, 2019,
sadly passed away of Douglas House, Parc Hen Blas, Llanfairfechan, North Wales,
aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce, loving father of the late Gwen.
He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Elen and Dafydd and his grandson in law Jonathan.
Funeral service was held at
The Evangelical Church, Llanfairfechan
on Wednesday May 29th.
Any donations in Ken's memory to Prysor Ward, Gwynedd Hospital
c/o Donald Roberts Funeral Directors, Bont-Y-Castell, Aber Road, Llanfairfechan LL33 0NR.
Tel 01248 681077
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 30, 2019
