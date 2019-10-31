Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Banbury
122 Middleton Road
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 4QU
01295 272207
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
13:00
Banbury Crematorium
Keith Smith Notice
Smith Keith Joseph Passed away peacefully on
October 17th 2019 at the
Horton General Hospital aged 71 years.

He was much loved and will be sadly missed by so many, family, friends, work colleagues and everyone whose lives he touched.

The funeral service will be held at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 11th November 2019 at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, donations preferred for Parkinson's UK,

c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road, Banbury,
OX16 4QU, 01295 272207.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 31, 2019
