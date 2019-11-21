Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Warmington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Warmington

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Warmington Notice
WARMINGTON Kathleen Edith (Kath) Peacefully in
Lark Rise Care Centre on
8th November, aged 91 years.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday, 3rd December at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations preferred to the
Irish Setter Rescue Scheme and Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -