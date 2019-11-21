|
WARMINGTON Kathleen Edith (Kath) Peacefully in
Lark Rise Care Centre on
8th November, aged 91 years.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday, 3rd December at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations preferred to the
Irish Setter Rescue Scheme and Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 21, 2019