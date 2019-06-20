Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00
Banbury Crematorium
Kathleen Hodgkins Notice
HODGKINS Kathleen
"Peggy" Passed away peacefully,
surrounded by her family at the
Horton General Hospital, on the
8th June 2019, aged 89 years.
Peggy was a much loved Mum,
Nan and Great-Nan and will be
missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th June at 12 Noon. Family flowers only please, however, donations, if desired to
The Salvation Army and/or
Woodgreen Animal Shelter c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury,
OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 20, 2019
