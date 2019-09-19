Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
13:00
Karen Hall Notice
HALL Karen On September 5th 2019, suddenly but
peacefully whilst
on holiday, aged 65 years.
Dearly loved wife of Syd, loving mum
to Stuart and daughter in law Chloe and a much loved sister to Ashleigh.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 26th September at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Fire Fighter's Charity may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 19, 2019
