J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30
Hook Norton Parish Church
Julie Tobin Notice
TOBIN Julie Peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
3rd October 2019,
aged 75 years.
Devoted wife to Chris, loving mum to Andrew and Dave. A cherished mother in law, nan and great nan.
Funeral service to take place at
Hook Norton Parish Church on Friday, 25th October at 11.30am.
Cremation to follow. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK and the Horton General Hospital Charity may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 10, 2019
