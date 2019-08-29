Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
15:00
Byfield Parish Church
Judith Lilley Notice
LILLEY Judith
(Judy, Jude) Peacefully in the Horton General Hospital on
18th August 2019, aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Martin, much loved Ma, Mummy to Deborah, Charlotte, Sally-Ann and Clara and a much loved Nanny to her nine grandchildren.
Funeral service at Byfield Parish
Church on Monday, 16th September
at 3.00pm. Interment to follow. Flowers or if preferred donations
for Horton General Hospital Charity and Byfield Parish Church may
be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 29, 2019
