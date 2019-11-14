|
|
|
TURNER Joyce Peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
6th November 2019,
aged 86 years.
Much loved wife of Tim,
beloved mother of Kevin and Chris and an inspiration to all who knew her.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday, 26th November at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Katharine House Hospice, may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 14, 2019