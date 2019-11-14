|
|
|
RING Joyce Margaret On November 11th 2019 peacefully in the Horton General Hospital,
aged 87 years. Formerly of King's Sutton. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at King's Sutton Baptist Church on Tuesday, 26th November at 12.00 noon. Cremation to follow at Banbury Crematorium. Flowers or donations for King's Sutton Baptist Church may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 14, 2019