Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00
King's Sutton Baptist Churc
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Ring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ring

Notice Condolences

Joyce Ring Notice
RING Joyce Margaret On November 11th 2019 peacefully in the Horton General Hospital,
aged 87 years. Formerly of King's Sutton. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at King's Sutton Baptist Church on Tuesday, 26th November at 12.00 noon. Cremation to follow at Banbury Crematorium. Flowers or donations for King's Sutton Baptist Church may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -