|
|
|
POWELL Joyce Irene Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital
on 4th August 2019,
aged 79 years, surrounded by
the love of her family.
Devoted partner to Roy.
Loving mum to Joan and Debbie.
A cherished nan to
Jamie, Bobbie and Leah.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday, 22nd August at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired will be for
Katharine House Hospice or sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 15, 2019