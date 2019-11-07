Home

Joyce Goode

Notice Condolences

GOODE Joyce Mary Peacefully at home on
24th October 2019,
aged 86 years.
Loving Wife of Lol and devoted Mum, Granny & Great Granny of Adrian & Jo, Laura & David, Jesse & Ezekiel.
Faithful friend to all.
Funeral Mass to be celebrated at
St John's Church, Banbury on Monday, 18th November at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for JDRF (Diabetes Research) may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 7, 2019
